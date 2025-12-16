The President of the Greek Community of Jerusalem visited the Ecumenical Patriarch

Today, Tuesday, 16 December 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, received in audience Mr. Anastasios Damianos, President of the Greek Community of Jerusalem, together with Mr. Antonios Philippidis, a member of the Greek diaspora of Constantinople.

The President of the Greek Community of Jerusalem, who is visiting Constantinople, sought the blessing and benediction of the Ecumenical Patriarch, expressing his respect for the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The Ecumenical Patriarch congratulated Mr. Damianos on his work and asked him to convey his warm fraternal greetings to Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem, as well as his love, concern, and best wishes to the members of the Greek Community of Jerusalem.

Photo: Ecumenical Patriarchate

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

