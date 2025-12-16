The Future Needs Armenian Voices in International Law

BY ELINA GRIGORYAN

Recently, I’ve been trying to understand why the international approach to current Armenian concerns seems so inequitable. Upon more reflection, I see that the lack of representation of Armenians in the platforms where global decisions are made is one of the contributing reasons. It frequently feels inadequate when someone unfamiliar with our history tries to explain our current circumstances. It becomes apparent that our community cannot be represented solely by outside voices.

At its most fundamental level, international law concerns justice, accountability, and community protection, despite being sometimes perceived as a remote or technical field. Armenians are accustomed to these concepts. They are included in the tales that have molded us. Even before we formally studied international law, many of us were exposed to discussions about injustice and survival as children.

When I imagine more Armenian youth entering this field, the picture becomes very powerful. A young Armenian representative could clarify details that others would miss. Someone could write a legal report that finally presents our situation accurately and in depth. Another could participate in negotiations and frame the conversation to reflect our reality rather than a secondhand version. These possibilities do not feel unrealistic. They feel necessary.

Of course, international organizations are not perfect. They are slow, and sometimes the results are disappointing. Yet that is precisely why Armenian involvement matters. When someone who truly understands our background speaks in these spaces, the conversation shifts. The tone becomes more grounded. Misunderstandings are corrected early instead of becoming official conclusions. Even one informed participant can influence a room that might otherwise overlook crucial details.

Our generation cares deeply about Armenia. We follow the news closely. We debate issues with intensity. We carry a strong sense of responsibility for our community. Making expertise out of such energy can have a significant effect. Understanding how international systems work allows us to influence outcomes rather than respond to them after the fact.

Our presence becomes more powerful and effective if young Armenians choose to engage with international law. The world will not hear us only when a crisis appears. It will listen to us as consistent delegates with knowledge and credibility. That kind of involvement can create long-lasting change and help ensure that future decisions affecting Armenians include voices that understand the meaning behind every detail.

Asbarez