Patriarchal letter of sympathy to the Archbishop of Australia for the terrorist attack in Sydney

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in a letter addressed to Archbishop Makarios of Australia, expressed the sympathy and support of the Mother Church, as well as his own personally, for the deadly terrorist attack of 14 December 2025 in Sydney.

The Ecumenical Patriarch emphasized, among other things, that the Ecumenical Patriarchate “unceasingly prays for the spirit of brotherhood among human beings, peoples, religions, and cultures.”

Read below the Patriarchal Letter:

“Your Eminence,

We express to Your beloved Eminence the sympathy and support of the Mother Church and of ourselves personally for the deadly terrorist attack in Sydney. We pray that the Lord our God may protect your pious flock and its caring shepherd from every visible and invisible threat, and may grant to the whole world His peace, which surpasses all understanding.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate prays unceasingly for the unity of human beings, peoples, religions, and cultures, and it supports and participates in all bilateral and multilateral dialogues worldwide that are directed toward this end.

Merry Christmas, most beloved brother and concelebrant!”

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times