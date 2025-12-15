Patriarch of Bulgaria to visit the Phanar on Christmas – OrthodoxTimes report confirmed

At the invitation of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and following a decision by the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Bulgaria, Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria will undertake his first peaceful visit since his election and enthronement to the patriarchal throne of the Orthodox Church of Bulgaria, fully confirming a report by orthodoxtimes.com that had mentioned the upcoming visit of the Bulgarian Primate to the Phanar.

Specifically, the two Primates had met in Thessaloniki at the end of September, participating in the 2nd Scientific Conference of the journal Theologia of the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece.

Orthodoxtimes.com had reported that following their private meeting, the way was opened for the peaceful visit of the Patriarch of Bulgaria to Constantinople, expected around the end of this year or the beginning of the next.

Since the election of Patriarch Daniel to the patriarchal throne of the Church of Bulgaria, he had not visited the Phanar as is customary for newly elected Primates of the Churches, even though more than a year had passed.

The significance of such a move has many dimensions. As sources familiar with the matter stated, “If Patriarch Daniel visits the Ecumenical Patriarch at the Phanar, it would not be surprising. The two Churches are in communion, have not ceased communication, and the two Primates will meet to concelebrate. There is nothing unusual about it.”

However, the symbolic significance of this move will be immense from a church perspective, as will the messages it conveys in every direction.

Patriarch Daniel’s visit will begin on December 25, Christmas Day, and conclude on December 28. On December 26, the Feast of the Synaxis of the Most Holy Theotokos, Patriarch Daniel will concelebrate with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Church of St. George in the Phanar.

On December 27, Patriarch Daniel will preside over the Divine Liturgy on the occasion of the celebration of the Bulgarian church of St. Stephen also known as the “Iron Church.”

Orthodox Times