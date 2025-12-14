Ecumenical Patriarch ordained five Readers at St. Andrew’s Metochion in Galata

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy on Saturday, December 13, at the Vatopedi Metochion of Saint Andrew in Galata. The service marked the feast of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called, commemorated according to the Julian calendar, and the patronal celebration of the Russian-speaking Orthodox community of Constantinople.

At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch ordained five young members of the community to the rank of Readers.

In his homily, the Patriarch referred to the recent visit of Pope Leo XIV of Rome to the headquarters of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, as well as to their joint pilgrimage to Nicaea of Bithynia, undertaken on the occasion of the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council held there in 325.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also expressed his particular joy at once again celebrating the feast of the Apostle Andrew together with the Russian-speaking faithful of Constantinople. He recalled the Apostle as the First-Called disciple of the Lord, the founder of the Church of Constantinople, and the patron saint of the historic Metochion.

The Ecumenical Patriarch warmly congratulated the parish priest, Grand Hieropreacher Panaretos, along with his fellow clergy, Archimandrite Victor Kopuşçu and Fr. Bartholomew, as well as the entire parish community, for their dedicated pastoral and ecclesial work.

He further conveyed his patriarchal appreciation for the ongoing conservation of the church’s iconography, carried out with the care of the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi, and expressed gratitude to Archon Grand Chartophylax Panteleimon Vingas for his continued concern for the needs of the Metochion.

Earlier, Fr. Panaretos welcomed the Patriarch with words of gratitude, thanking him and all benefactors who support the mission and life of the Russian-speaking parish of Saint Andrew.

The Divine Liturgy was celebrated in Church Slavonic by Grand Archimandrite Iakovos, assisted by third-rank Deacon Epiphanios, while the parish choir led the chanting. Among those present were the Consul General of Moldova, Sergiu Gurduza, clergy, and a large number of faithful.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times