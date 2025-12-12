The Delegation of the Church of Crete to the Ecumenical Patriarch

On Friday, December 12, a delegation from the Church of Crete visited the Sacred Center of the Great Church of Christ.

The delegation was headed by Archbishop Eugenios of Crete and consisted of Metropolitan Kyrillos of Ierapytni and Siteia, as well as attorney Dimitris Milathianakis, who was selected to participate in his capacity as Archon Protekdikos of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Legal Advisor to the Holy Eparchial Synod.

The Ecumenical Patriarch warmly welcomed the delegation members with heartfelt and paternal love. He emphasized the Mother Church of Constantinople’s constant and unwavering concern for its ecclesiastical eparchies in Crete and all its spiritual children on the island. The Ecumenical Patriarch described the indestructible historical and spiritual bonds between the Sacred Center and the holy land of Crete and its devout people, who have always been devoted to the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Archbishop Eugenios of Crete briefed the Ecumenical Patriarch on current ecclesiastical matters and requested his blessings for his name day tomorrow.

Also present at the meeting were Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, director of the Patriarch’s private office.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times