Patriarch of Serbia: “From Nicaea to Today: The Enduring Importance of the First Ecumenical Council”

Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia inaugurated the two-day international academic conference “From Nicaea to Today (325–2025): The Enduring Importance of the First Ecumenical Council” on 11 December 2025 at the Orthodox Theological Faculty in Belgrade.

The event began with the celebration of the Divine Liturgy in the faculty chapel of Saint John the Theologian. The service was led by Bishop Tikhon of Moravica, Vicar to the Serbian Patriarch, and concelebrated by Metropolitan George of Debar and Kičevo.

Following the liturgy, attendees gathered for the formal opening of an art exhibition titled “And We Beheld His Glory”, featuring works by professors and students of the Serbian Orthodox Church’s Academy for Arts and Conservation. Displayed throughout the faculty hall, the pieces attracted considerable interest from visitors and participants of the conference.

In his opening address, Patriarch Porfirije welcomed the scholars and clergy, emphasizing the profound historical and theological significance of the First Ecumenical Council held in Nicaea 1,700 years ago:

“As we gather in this honored institution of divine learning to mark seventeen centuries since the great ecclesial and historical event of the First Ecumenical Council in Nicaea in 325, we bear witness once again to the enduring truth of God’s promise to His Church — that the Holy Spirit remains ever-present, inspiring, comforting, and guiding her through the history of salvation and through all the trials and challenges of this age.”

He continued by recalling the foundational legacy of the Nicene Fathers:

“Today we remember the conciliar and patristic treasures handed down to the generations of the Church — the inexhaustible deposit of eternal and unchanging truths revealed about the consubstantiality of the Logos with the Father, the eternal begetting of the true God from true God, and His incarnation for the salvation of the world.”

The conference, bringing together theologians and scholars from various countries, will continue with lectures and discussions exploring the theological, historical, and contemporary relevance of the First Ecumenical Council for the life of the Church today.

Orthodox Times