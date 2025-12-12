Critical meeting between Church of Crete Delegation and Ecumenical Patriarch is expected today

The delegation consists of Archbishop Eugenios of Crete, Metropolitan Kyrillos of Ierapytna and Sitia, and attorney Dimitris Milathianakis, who was selected to participate in his capacity as Archon Protekdikos of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. His inclusion is considered particularly significant, as he is known to be a trusted figure of the Patriarch, and his presence is expected to contribute decisively to the discussions.

Attention is focused on the formal ratification of the resignation of Metropolitan Irenaios of Lambi, Syvritos, and Sfakia, a process that requires the approval of the Ecumenical Patriarch in order for the matter to be institutionally concluded. Following such ratification, procedures are expected to move forward for the filling of the two vacant Metropolises, with the arrival of the Patriarchal Exarchate in Crete.

According to local media, ecclesiastical sources report that Irenaios has expressed a desire to retain the title of former Metropolitan of Lambi, Syvritos, and Sfakia — a request that will be presented to the Patriarch. The same sources indicate that during yesterday’s meeting he also proposed his preferred successor: Archimandrite Athanasios Karahalis, who has served for nearly two decades as Protosyncellus of his former Metropolis.

Today’s meeting is regarded as crucial for restoring stability and advancing ecclesiastical processes in Crete, as attention now turns to the forthcoming decisions of the Ecumenical Throne.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times