Armenian Eateries Featured in L.A. Times ‘101 Best Restaurants’ List

In its December 2025 edition of the “101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles,” the Los Angeles Times spotlighted two Armenian restaurants — Mini Kabob and Tun Lahmajo.

Placed 46th on the Los Angeles Times’ list, Mini Kabob is owned and operated by the Martirosyan family—Ovakim, Alvard and their son, Armen—who have been in the business for nearly four decades. They serve their iconic kebab skewers from a small storefront in Glendale, where they have become a staple in the local community. Armen, who continues to experiment with new dishes, added a new grilled chicken thigh “Cesar” wrap to the menu this year. This latest addition is available for pre-order, in limited quantities, throughout the week.

Tun Lahmajo, located in Burbank, was ranked 100th on the list of best restaurants. It’s best known for its lahmajun, an iconic dish cherished by Armenians in L.A., made on a thinly stretched flatbread. Their menu also offers Armenian foods, including khashlama, Megrelakan khachapuri, aveolouk, and strained yogurt with herbs.

The 101st restaurant on the Los Angeles Times’ list was Panda Inn in Pasadena, while Mercado La Paloma in Historic South Central was ranked number one.

Asbarez