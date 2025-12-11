Police Raid Artsakh Representation Office in Yerevan

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Armenian law-enforcement authorities raided Nagorno-Karabakh’s permanent representation in Yerevan on Thursday the day after its exiled leaders vowed to keep fighting for the Karabakh Armenians’ right to return to their homeland recaptured by Azerbaijan in 2023.

The Investigative Committee declined to immediately give a reason for the searches conducted in the building by its officers. According to Karabakh-born lawyer and activist Roman Yeritsyan, the raid is supposedly part of a criminal investigation into “presumed economic crimes.”

There was also no immediate reaction from Karabakh’s exiled leadership in Armenia. The latter held in the same building on Wednesday a meeting on ways of campaigning for the safe repatriation of Karabakh’s displaced population. Ashot Danielyan, the acting Karabakh president, vowed to open a “new chapter” in that struggle.

Later on Wednesday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated his earlier statements that raising the issue on the international stage is “dangerous” for the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process.

“I have also told our people in Karabakh that … it is not realistic,” Pashinyan said during a visit to Germany. “But on the other hand, in Armenia they also see that Azerbaijan constantly uses the incomprehensible terminology of ‘Western Azerbaijan’ [in reference to much of Armenia’s territory.]”

He proposed that Baku and Yerevan “simultaneously close both topics.” Artak Beglaryan, a former Karabakh premier critical of the Armenian government, suggested that the raid on the Karabakh representation may be connected to Pashinyan’s latest comments.

“It’s not up to Nikol Pashinyan or any other prime minister of Armenia to renounce the return of the people of Artsakh,” he said. “It’s the people of Artsakh who must decide whether to return or not.”

Beglaryan also said that the raid is part of the Pashinyan administration’s ongoing “persecution” of the Karabakh Armenian leadership.

“It’s just that yesterday’s parliamentary hearings [held in the representation building] were an additional reason for new searches conducted there,” he told reporters.

Asbarez