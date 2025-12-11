Pashinyan Equates Artsakh Armenians’ Right to Return to Aliyev’s Baseless Narrative of ‘Western Azerbaijan’

In another tone-deaf statement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday equated the right to return of the forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians to their homeland with the baseless and fake narrative of the existence of “Western Azerbaijan” that is being advanced by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at a press briefing in Germany, Pashinyan said that Armenia and Azerbaijan should simultaneously “drop” the issues of Artsakh Armenians right to return and the nebulous narrative of “Western Azerbaijan.”

Pashinyan made the statement in response to Baku’s criticism of the European Union-Armenia Strategic Partnership Agreement signed last week in Brussels. Earlier this week, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry condemned the agreement, saying, among other claims, it contained a reference to Artsakh Armenians’ right to return to their historic homeland.

He emphasized that he sees a situation in which, on the one hand, Azerbaijan continues to use the so-called “western Azerbaijan” narrative, and on the other hand, it is complaining that the wording “Karabakh Armenians displaced following Azerbaijan’s military operation” was included in the Armenia–EU strategic agenda document.

Aliyev and his government have been advancing the so-called “Western Azerbaijan” narrative, claiming that most of modern-day Armenia is historic Azerbaijani territory and are demanding the return of Azerbaijanis there.

“Now I want to make an open and public proposal to Azerbaijan, because as much as they have problems with these topics, we have problems as well. I propose that we adopt a joint roadmap aimed at simultaneously putting these two issues to rest,” Pashinyan said.

“I have also told our people from Karabakh that their return is not realistic. If we continue to maintain the agenda of return, it means we are once again restarting the Karabakh movement — but I have said that we must not restart the Karabakh movement. The Karabakh movement has come to an end, and attempts to revive it are not useful. But on the other hand, in Armenia we also see that Azerbaijan constantly uses the incomprehensible term ‘western Azerbaijan,’” Pashinyan added, once again, distancing himself from Artsakh issue.

Pashinyan seemingly claimed that Artsakh Armenians’ demands to return to their homeland has fueled Baku’s claims of so-called “Western Armenia.”

“Now it is necessary to understand what causes what — what is the cause and what is the consequence. So, I am making a direct proposal: let us sit down and develop a roadmap for how we remove this issue, because removing this issue means, from a long-term strategic perspective, eliminating any potential conflict situation,” Pashinyan said.

Artsakh’s former human rights defender and state minister Artak Beglaryan blasted Pashinyan for making the comparision.

“It’s not up to Nikol Pashinyan or any other prime minister of Armenia to renounce the return of the people of Artsakh,” Beglaryan said. “It’s the people of Artsakh who must decide whether to return or not.”

In a Facebook post, Beglaryan said Pashinyan is sorely mistaken if he believes that “the return of the people of Artsakh to Artsakh and the resettlement of Azerbaijanis in Armenia are comparable in terms of status, reasons, legal grounds, and other essential criteria.”

Beglaryan also criticized Pashinyan for believing that by “legitimizing genocide” committed by Azerbaijan would reduce the likelihood of new aggression and demands toward Armenia.

