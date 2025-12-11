Levon Aronian Wins Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in South Africa

Aronian beats Carlsen in the final

Levon Aronian won the 2025 Freestyle Chess Grand Slam tournament in Grootbos, South Africa, on Thursday, Freestyle-chess.com reported.

At Freestyle Chess Grand Slam tournaments, participants play Chess960, a variant of chess that randomizes starting positions of the pieces on the back rank.

Levon Aronyan proudly displays his prize

The grandmaster from the USA defeated Magnus Carlsen (Norway) 1.5–0.5 in the Grand Final, winning the first game and securing the title with a draw in the second.

Aronian earned the $200,000 winner’s prize and completed four days without a single loss. Carlsen, who had already secured the overall Grand Slam Tour title earlier in the week, took second place and $120,000.

Vincent Keymer claimed third place after defeating Javokhir Sindarov 2–0. Fabiano Caruana secured fifth place with a 1.5–0.5 victory over Arjun Erigaisi.

“I am actually, I would say, a bit proud of myself” Aronian said after the match.

Asbarez