Artsakh’s Independence Referendum Was a True Exercise in Democracy

BY ARA KHACHATOURIAN

On December 10, 1991, an overwhelming majority of Artsakh voters—99.89 percent—went to the polls to validate Artsakh’s Declaration of Independence, which was adopted earlier that year, on September 2.

The need to advance democracy and democratic values have been discussed often as of late, especially when it comes to the European Union or other Western countries pledging to assist Armenia by providing financial assistance for programs that would bolster that effort.

As recently as Tuesday, the importance of strengthening democracy and the free will of the people was highlighted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who signed a joint declaration of cooperation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has been hailed by Merz and other Western officials as a leader who has advanced democratic values in Armenia.

Front page of Asbarez from December 1991 announcing the Independence Referndum

Emboldened by those “compliments,” Pashinyan declared earlier this year that only he and his government have been the torchbearers of democracy in Armenia and others have pursued an agenda to resurrect the Communist era.

Is it irony or hypocrisy?

After seven decades under Soviet rule, the people of Artsakh proved to be the true torchbearers of democracy and its tenets when, weeks before the collapse of the Soviet Union, they went to the polls in droves and exercised their inalienable right to self-determination. The Artsakh Independence referendum became one of the first expressions of the people’s will that defied Communist norms and dogma.

Yet today, Pashinyan and his government—the supposed guardians of democracy—do not even mention Artsakh. If they do, their statements are peppered with disdain and insults that have created an atmosphere of enmity in Armenia toward the forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians who have sought refuge in Armenia.

The same Western powers who speak of the importance of democracy and the advancement of its values that include preserving human rights, sat idly by as Azerbaijan—bolstered by Turkey—deployed banned weapons of mass destruction, employed Islamic jihadists and committed atrocities and war crimes against the people of Artsakh in 2020—and again in 2023—and is now illegally occupying our ancestral lands.

Pashinyan has also emphasized that the people of Artsakh should abandon hope for their right to safely return to their homes, as it is not pragmatic to his agenda of signing a peace deal with Azerbaijan, which continues to threaten Armenia by claiming that most of Armenia is “historic Azerbaijani territory” and the return of Azerbaijanis to Armenia must be guaranteed and internationally supported.

Last week, after releasing the draft proposals for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict by international mediators over the course of the past several decades, Pashinyan claimed that those mediators did not want to give the people of Artsakh their right to self-determination and his decision to reject an OSCE Minks Group proposal in 2019 was to salvage Artsakh. It is widely viewed that his rejection of the plan was a catalyst for the 2020 War.

What a difference 34 years have made. Instead of progress, we have seen deterioration of the very norms that Merz and others have claimed Pashinyan has fostered.

Perhaps there is an illusion of democracy in Armenia now because thugs are not standing at polling booths and bullying voters, as was done in the past.

Instead, even harsher bullying tactics are being unleashed by the prime minister himself, who on a daily basis is threatening to quash dissent. His National Security Services are hard at work at cracking down on the opposition. And if that weren’t enough, he has declared war on the Armenian Church and Catholicos Karekin II and has jailed mayors and public officials who oppose him, all in a pre-election campaign that goes against any democratic norms.

This clearly demonstrates that the United States and Europe are actively betraying their own commitments to upholding democracy and democratic norms and principles. This message should be sent loudly to lawmakers in the U.S. and across Europe and become a rallying call for all Armenians to demand the restoration of the rights of Artsakh Armenians.

Yet the people of Artsakh, who are living in Armenia in virtual exile, have vowed to step up their efforts to advance their rights and fight for their right to return and self-determination. We as their compatriots have a role to play in advancing their aspirations whether we live in Armenia or the Diaspora.

These efforts to erase this struggle and ignore its global significance set a dangerous precedent that the will of the people can be trampled upon the whims of political actors seeking to expand their personal and other interests and agendas.

Our brothers and sisters have spilled their blood throughout the decades of conflict and war to firmly establish the roots of democracy and self-determination in a part of the world where voting was illegal and making those choices were—and are still—considered criminal.

