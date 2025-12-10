Patriarchate of Antioch establishes new Diocese in Turkey

At its most recent session in October, the Holy Synod of Antioch, under the presidency of Patriarch John X, established a new diocese to more directly and effectively minister to Antiochian Orthodox Christians living near the historic city of Antioch (Antakya) in southern Turkey.

At that same meeting, the Holy Synod elected Archimandrite Paul Orduluoğlu as bishop of the newly established Diocese of Tarsus, Adana, and the Region of Alexandretta (Hatay). Bishop-elect Paul is a native son and a resident of the new diocese.

These decisions were met with great appreciation and joy by our brothers and sisters in Christ in southern Turkey.

Prior to the election, southern Turkey – the ecclesiastical territory of the Church of Antioch from antiquity – with the blessing of Patriarch John, had been lovingly shepherded by the Metropolitans of the nearest archdioceses in northern Syria: Their Eminences Athanasios (Fahd) of Latakia and Ephrem (Maalouli) of Aleppo and Alexandretta.

As the Church awaits the consecration of the new bishop, the Antiochian Archdiocese of North America provides a historical overview, and features the actions and preparations of the Patriarchate for this joyful event.

Historical Overview

In what is known today as the Republic of Turkey, and up until World War I, the Patriarchate of Antioch had three dioceses, in addition to the city of Antioch itself. In the 14th century, the Patriarchal See was moved to Damascus following an earthquake that destroyed the city. At that time, southeastern Turkey was part of Greater Syria which, like the entire East, was under Ottoman rule.

Then, the dioceses were emptied of their inhabitants as a result of the massacres that Christians suffered before and during World War I, while a small portion remained near the city of Antioch.

In 1939, the region of Antioch (Hatay) was joined to the Turkish state, so care for the Orthodox communities there became distributed between the archdioceses of Latakia and Aleppo in Syria, while the cities of Antioch and Mersin remained under the Patriarch’s direct jurisdiction. No bishop was able to visit those communities until the late 1970s. The faithful continued their presence under indirect pastoral care from the archdioceses to which they belonged.

With improved conditions over the past thirty years, the Patriarchate, in coordination with the aforementioned archdioceses, was able to resume pastoral care in that region and work toward preparing it psychologically and practically to become a single diocese shepherded by a bishop residing among his people. These efforts, which began during the tenure of the thrice-blessed Patriarch Ignatius IV and continued through the endeavors of the current Patriarch, His Beatitude John X, in cooperation with the Metropolitans of Aleppo and Latakia, culminated successfully in the most recent synodal session. The Fathers of the Synod decided to establish a one diocese in collaboration with the faithful of those parishes, their priests, and parish councils, encompassing all Antiochian Orthodox Christians living in southwestern Turkey, under the name: The Diocese of Tarsus, Adana, and the Region of Alexandretta (İskenderun District).

Establishing a New Diocese in Turkey: “Diocese of Tarsus, Adana, and the Region of Alexandretta (Hatay)”

In its synodal session held at Balamand on October 13, 2025, and in response to the request of the faithful in the region of Alexandretta (Hatay) and Mersin, the Holy Antiochian Synod—motivated by pastoral concern and the good of the Church—resolved to establish a new diocese in Turkey under the name “Diocese of Tarsus, Adana, and the Region of Alexandretta (Hatay).”

This new diocese will encompass the provinces of Adana, Mersin, and Alexandretta (Hatay), excluding the city of Antioch, which remains the historical See of the Patriarchate of Antioch.

The decision was made with the blessing of the Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and with the agreement of Their Eminences: Metropolitan Athanasios of Latakia and its dependencies, and Metropolitan Ephrem of Aleppo, Alexandretta, and their dependencies—who acted out of a deep sense of pastoral responsibility.

Consequently, the name of the former “Diocese of Aleppo, Alexandretta, and Dependencies” has been amended to “Diocese of Aleppo and Dependencies.”

Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, Meets Priests and Association Leaders from the Region of Antioch, the Sanjak of Alexandretta, and Mersin

Over the course of two days, Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East, met with priests and leaders of associations from the region of Antioch, the Sanjak of Alexandretta, and Mersin at the St. John of Damascus Institute in Balamand, Lebanon.

The gathering was attended by Metropolitan Athanasios (Fahd) of Latakia and its dependencies, and Metropolitan Ephraim (Maalouli) of Aleppo and its dependencies.

Patriarch John discussed with those present the current regional events, particularly following the recent decision of the Holy Synod of Antioch to establish the Diocese of Tarsus, Adana, and the Sanjak of Alexandretta (Hatay). The discussions also addressed practical approaches and logistical details for implementing this decision.

Source: Patriarchate of Antioch

Orthodox Times