Historic Papal Trip Concludes With a Renewed Sense of Hope

By John Alexander

Wrapping up his first papal trip abroad to Turkey and Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV left the region on Dec. 2 with a renewed sense of hope for religious unity between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

“I can’t think of a better papal visit than this one,” Bishop Gregory Mansour of the Eparchy of Saint Maron of Brooklyn told The Tablet.

Father Antoine Rizk, superior general of the Basilian Salvatorian Order, an Eastern Catholic monastic order in Joun, El-Chouf, near Sidon, Lebanon, told The Tablet the central message of Pope Leo’s visit to Turkey and Lebanon is that “Christians are not forgotten, and that we have hope to live in peace with everyone.”

Pope Leo began his journey in Ankara, Turkey, on Nov. 27, meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other government officials.

The following day, the Holy Father marked the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea in Iznik, the site of the ancient city of Nicaea. There, Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I hosted an ecumenical prayer, with Pope Leo joining him in reciting the Nicene Creed.

They were joined by the Greek Orthodox patriarchs of Antioch, Alexandria, and Jerusalem, among others. The religious leaders took turns reciting the prayers in English, Greek, and Arabic. The service also included a Catholic choir singing in Latin and an Orthodox choir singing in Greek.

