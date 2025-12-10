1,600-year-old mosaics in Türkiye’s Sinop set to open to visitors

A new project has been launched to exhibit 1,600-year-old floor mosaics uncovered at an excavation site in the Turkish Black Sea province of Sinop.

The excavation team, led by Turkish art historian Gülgün Köroğlu, has been working at the site since 2010, revealing artifacts from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman eras.

The mosaics have recently been restored and will be opened to visitors in a specially designed area within the site. The center will display the mosaics along with other historical artifacts recovered in the area.

Sinop Governor Mustafa Özarslan said the site’s architectural integrity and archaeological findings hold significant value for the province’s cultural tourism potential.

He noted that ongoing work aims to present the historical area to visitors in a scientifically guided, well-organized and controlled environment.

“Under the project, a visitor center design will be created that prioritizes both preservation and visitor management based on the scientific data of the Balatlar Building Complex,” he said.

The Balatlar Building Complex visitor center will feature exhibition halls, wooden walking paths, elevated viewing platforms, informational panels and a comprehensive signage system.

“The center will have a comprehensive layout. Its architectural approach will fully harmonize with the historical texture, use natural materials and ensure accessibility for visitors with disabilities,” he added.

Sabah Gazetesi