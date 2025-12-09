The Feast of the Holy Church of Saint Alypios the Stylite in Antalya

The Holy Metropolis of Pisidia honored the memory of Saint Alypios the Stylite with great solemnity, according to the Julian calendar, on 8-9 December 2025, in the church that bears his name in the old city of Antalya.

According to the founding inscription, the church was built at the expense of cousins ​​Eustratios and Ephraim Danielides in the years 1843-1844. Today, the church operates daily as the center of the Holy Metropolis of Pisidia, to meet the growing spiritual needs of all the Orthodox believers in the region.

On the eve, the local archpastor, Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, presided the festive All-night Vigil.

On the morning of the day of the feast, Metropolitan Job of Pisidia presided over the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, during which he preached theologically, reminding the holy assembly of the spiritual achievements of the patron Saint. The clergy and the faithful of all the parishes of the Metropolis, from Alanya, Side and Antalya, participated.

The festive celebrations concluded with a beautiful concert by the church choir under the direction of Mrs. Lydia Maslova, after which a fraternal meal was offered to all those present in the spiritual center of the Metropolis.

Orthodox Times