Synodal meeting begins in Crete amid tensions over Bartholomew’s decision

A synodal meeting is currently taking place at the Archdiocese of Crete following the recent decisions issued by the Phanar. The meeting was convened by Archbishop Eugenios of Crete, and according to local media, Metropolitan Irenaios is also present.

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the former Metropolitan of Lambi, Irenaios, has indeed traveled to Heraklion. He was the first hierarch to enter the Archdiocese at 10:15 a.m. Greek time, followed shortly afterward by Archbishop Eugenios, according to local news outlets.

After 10:30 a.m., the Metropolitans of Ierapytni and Sitia and of Petra and Hersonissos arrived. Shortly before 11 a.m., the Metropolitans of Arkalochori, Kastelli and Viannos, and of Rethymnon and Avlopotamos arrived.

The last to arrive, precisely at 11:00 a.m., was the Metropolitan of Kissamos and Selino.

The Metropolitans who oppose the Ecumenical Patriarch’s decision to transfer the Metropolitan of Lambi to the Metropolis of Moschonisia have decided to attend the synodal meeting. All indications suggest that they will push for the local Church to take a stance against this decision — though it is doubtful such a move will be accepted, as it would provoke a strong reaction from the Phanar and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The background

Last week, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate decided to transfer Metropolitan Irenaios of Lambi and Sfakia to the Metropolis of Moschonisia, a decision that automatically left yet another Metropolis on the island vacant, following the already vacant see of Kydonia. This development opens the way for the immediate dispatch of a Patriarchal Exarchate and the election of two new Metropolitans by the remaining members of the Synod.

Archbishop Eugenios of Crete, who is trying to craft a unified approach that the entire Synod can support, is in a difficult situation.

Some reports suggest that although this is not an official synodal session, it is likely that the meeting will decide to send a delegation from Crete to Constantinople.

The synodal hierarchs are called to assess the new circumstances, with the responsibility for the future and unity of the Church of Crete described as historic. Despite receiving contrary advice, the Archbishop of Crete decided to convene this meeting in order to evaluate the situation that arose following the Patriarchate’s strong reaction, hear the positions of the hierarchs, and — if possible — form a common line.

The critical moment will come if some bishops request a written statement of support for Irenaios — something considered likely, given that he has spiritual children in Crete and there is hope among some that pressure might shift the Patriarch’s stance.

Local media have already reported that Irenaios does not intend to accept the transfer to Moschonisia. “The last person responsible for this situation is the Metropolitan of Lambi himself. He is paying the price for our own mistakes. Such emotional and moral support, however understandable, will inevitably be interpreted as an act against the Patriarchate,” a hierarch told the same outlets.

It remains unknown whether Irenaios will attend the meeting, but many emphasize that resignation — not confrontation — is the most prudent path. “We must decide the future of our Church. What is needed is calmness, full alignment with the Patriarchate, and a definitive resolution of the matter. The Exarchate should come, the new Metropolitans should be elected, and this crisis — which harms everyone — must end,” the same source added.

Another observer following developments closely noted: “This may be the last chance to correct past mistakes. A message must be sent to the Patriarchate that everything will proceed according to canon and law. They should pray and bring the matter to a close on the feast of Saint Anna.”

Photos: Nikos Chalkiadakis/ neakriti.gr / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

