Greek Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy visited Archbishop of America

On Tuesday morning, December 10, 2025, the Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of Greece, Maira Myrogianni, visited the headquarters of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, where she was warmly received by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

Their meeting included a productive and friendly discussion about current programs in both the United States and Greece, as well as opportunities for collaboration that would benefit Greece and the Greek-American community.

Archbishop Elpidophoros highlighted several Archdiocesan ministries that showcase the strong bonds between Greek Americans and Greece, noting the pride felt by participants. Among these initiatives are the Folk and Hellenic Dance Festivals—now a National Ministry of the Archdiocese—and the Greek Independence Day parades held across the country, along with the March 25th Greek Independence Day annual celebration at the White House.

Secretary General Myrogianni expressed her gratitude for the Archbishop’s leadership and his unwavering support for Greece, remarking, “We feel blessed to have you as Archbishop.”

Secretary General Myrogianni is in the United States for the Greek government’s GREECE REBRAIN New York, a program of the Greek government to attract skilled Greek professionals from abroad back to Greece.

Photos by Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

