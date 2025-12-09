Germany news: Three on trial over Russia-backed spying plot

Mark Hallam | Richard Connor

A German court is hearing a case against three men accused of tracking a Ukrainian ex-soldier for Russia. Meanwhile, a court has set the date for a suspect accused of coercing minors to self-harm. DW has the latest.

What you need to know

A German court has opened the trial of three men accused of helping Russian intelligence track a former Ukrainian soldier in what prosecutors believe was preparation for an assassination.

The suspects — an Armenian, a Ukrainian, and a Russian — allegedly tried to lure the man to a Frankfurt cafe last year, but he alerted police instead.

Officers later arrested the trio and found cash, fake passports, and GPS trackers in their car. Prosecutors say the operation may have been part of wider Russian intelligence missions in Germany.

Separately in Hamburg, a court date was set for the trial of the alleged online offender known as “White Tiger” for allegedly coercing minors online into self-harm.

