Germany, Armenia Pledge to Strengthen Ties, Sign Join Declaration

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged to strengthen cooperation between Armenia and German after meeting in Berlin on Tuesday. The two leaders also signed a non-binding declaration on advancing a “strategic agenda” between the two countries.

During their meeting, Merz reportedly praised “positive developments” in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling it “an important step toward establishing lasting peace in the region,” according to statement from Pashinyan’s press office.

It was emphasized, according to the statement, that the successful progress of the process, as well as the full normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, will “open new opportunities for a peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus.”

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as Armenia-European partnership, emphasizing the importance of developing political dialogue, security cooperation, combating cyber threats and disinformation, as well as deepening economic, cultural, and scientific cooperation.

Pashinyan’s visit to Berlin and his meeting with Merz and other German leaders comes a week after Yerevan and the EU signed the Strategic Agenda for the Armenia-EU Partnership in Brussels. The new agreement is meant to build upon the Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed by Brussels and Yerevan in 2017.

Following their one-on-one meeting, Pashinyan and Merz signed an agreement in an official ceremony.

The non-binding declaration heavily relies on provisions of the EU partnership agreement signed last week and reiterates some of the points that involve advancing democracy, human rights, as well as “their shared commitment to the Charter of the United Nations, goals and principles of the Helsinki Final Act and other international legal instruments promoting peace and security.”

“Dialogue on regional and global security issues, including nuclear security, cybersecurity, countering disinformation, cooperation on security sector reform and actions related to the UN Resolution on Women, Peace and Security, exchange of information and best practices in areas of mutual interest,” said a provision of the agreement focusing on defense and security.

Asbarez