Critical informal Synodal meeting begins in Crete amid rift with the Ecumenical Patriarchate

An informal, yet highly significant, synodal meeting of the Church of Crete begins today, aiming to find a way out of the impasse that has developed in its relationship with the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Last week, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate decided to transfer Metropolitan Irenaios of Lambi and Sfakia to the Metropolis of Moschonisia, a decision that automatically left yet another Metropolis on the island vacant, following the already vacant see of Kydonia. This development opens the way for the immediate dispatch of a Patriarchal Exarchate and the election of two new Metropolitans by the remaining members of the Synod.

However, local media outlets paint a discouraging picture of what lies ahead, as unity appears to be a “distant dream” for the Church of Crete.

According to reports, three Metropolitans appear unwilling to attend today’s informal meeting. These are the hierarchs who have been leading the effort to prevent Metropolitan Irenaios from resigning. It is also likely that Metropolitan Irenaios himself may not attend.

Their stance makes any retreat from their initial confrontational position toward the Phanar difficult — if not impossible — even if they ultimately appear at the meeting. These are reportedly the same hierarchs who objected to electing a new Metropolitan of Kydonia during the 31 October synodal session, whereas the rest of the Metropolitans wished to proceed in order to resolve the long-standing vacancy.

Such a scenario is expected to further test the patience of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who appears unwilling to allow the issue of vacant Metropolises to drag on any longer.

Also in a difficult position is Archbishop Eugenios of Crete, who is trying to craft a unified approach that the entire Synod can support.

Some reports suggest that although this is not an official synodal session, it is likely that the meeting will decide to send a delegation from Crete to Constantinople.

The synodal hierarchs are called to assess the new circumstances, with the responsibility for the future and unity of the Church of Crete described as historic. Despite receiving contrary advice, the Archbishop of Crete decided to convene this meeting in order to evaluate the situation that arose following the Patriarchate’s strong reaction, hear the positions of the hierarchs, and — if possible — form a common line.

According to local outlets, the meeting is expected to begin with a briefing from Metropolitan Andreas of Arkalochori, who was present at the Phanar and at the Patriarchal Synod session, though he refused to participate in the vote on Irenaios’ transfer.

The critical moment will come if some bishops request a written statement of support for Irenaios — something considered likely, given that he has spiritual children in Crete and there is hope among some that pressure might shift the Patriarch’s stance.

Local media have already reported that Irenaios does not intend to accept the transfer to Moschonisia. “The last person responsible for this situation is the Metropolitan of Lambi himself. He is paying the price for our own mistakes. Such emotional and moral support, however understandable, will inevitably be interpreted as an act against the Patriarchate,” a hierarch told the same outlets.

It remains unknown whether Irenaios will attend the meeting, but many emphasize that resignation — not confrontation — is the most prudent path. “We must decide the future of our Church. What is needed is calmness, full alignment with the Patriarchate, and a definitive resolution of the matter. The Exarchate should come, the new Metropolitans should be elected, and this crisis — which harms everyone — must end,” the same source added.

Another observer following developments closely noted: “This may be the last chance to correct past mistakes. A message must be sent to the Patriarchate that everything will proceed according to canon and law. They should pray and bring the matter to a close on the feast of Saint Anna.”

It is worth noting that the Ecumenical Patriarch’s recent actions make it clear that Patriarch Bartholomew intends to leave nothing to chance, emphasizing — in every direction — that he alone is the one who determines what will happen next in Crete.

Translated in English by: Konstantinos Menyktas

