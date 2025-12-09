Church of Crete: Metropolitan Irenaios of Sfakia resigns – Delegation to visit the Phanar

On Friday, December 12, 2025, the Synodal Delegation of the Church of Crete will travel to the Phanar.

In addition to Archbishop Evgenios of Crete and Metropolitan Kyrillos of Ierapytni and Siteia, attorney Dimitris Milathianakis has also been chosen to travel to the Phanar, in his capacity as Archon Protekdikos of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Metropolitan Irinaios of Lambi and Sfakia has resigned

Metropolitan Irenaios of Lampi and Sfakia has submitted his resignation, following last week’s decision of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to transfer him to the Metropolis of Moschonisia.

According to the official statement read to the press, a three-member delegation from the Church of Crete will travel to the Ecumenical Patriarchate to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and discuss the matter.

When asked about the developments, Metropolitan Andreas of Arkalochori, Kastelli and Viannos commented:

“The Church of Crete loves the Patriarch and our Ecumenical Patriarchate, and everything will turn out very well.”

The 81-year-old Metropolitan of Lambi, Syvritos and Sfakia—whose health has been fragile—submitted his resignation at the beginning of the Synodal Meeting held in Heraklion. During the meeting, it was decided that a synodal delegation, led by Archbishop Eugenios of Crete and including the Metropolitan of Ierapytna and Sitia, will travel to the Phanar.

Background

Last week, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate decided to transfer Metropolitan Irenaios to the Metropolis of Moschonisia—a decision that immediately left yet another Metropolis on the island vacant, in addition to the already vacant Metropolis of Kydonia. This development paves the way for the swift dispatch of a Patriarchal Exarchate and the election of two new Metropolitans by the remaining members of the Synod.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times