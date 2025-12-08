Syria’s Armenian community have renewed hope for country’s future

(MENAFN) A year after the Dec. 8, 2024 fall of the Assad regime, Syria’s Armenian community is viewing the country’s future with renewed hope, as the new administration implements policies protecting minority rights and guaranteeing freedom of expression and worship, according to reports.

Armenians have lived in Syria for more than a century, particularly in Aleppo, Damascus, and the coastal city of Latakia. Before the civil war, the community numbered around 100,000, but the onset of the conflict forced many to leave. Despite this, Armenians remain an integral part of Syria’s multicultural society, actively contributing to social and economic life as the country rebuilds.

The administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, which came into power following the collapse of the 61-year Baath regime, has taken measures to safeguard freedoms for minorities. Security forces under the Interior Ministry have placed Shiite-majority towns like Nubl and Zahra in Aleppo under protection, while enhancing security around Druze neighborhoods in Idlib and Armenian communities in both Damascus and Aleppo.

Vasken Sarkisyan, a resident of Aleppo, expressed optimism about the city’s reconstruction, saying, “We’re all very happy and see beautiful things around us. Inshallah (God willing), it will continue like this.” He also highlighted the strong connection between Syria and Türkiye, reflecting the community’s sense of regional solidarity.

