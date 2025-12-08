In Memory of Hourig Rita Demirjian: A Legacy of Hope and Support

On September 22nd, the Ferrahian community observed the second anniversary of the passing of our beloved teacher, librarian, and steadfast supporter of the Armens, Hourig Rita Demirjian.

In honor of her enduring legacy, her Ferrahian family raised an impressive $45,000 to support the Armenian Relief Society’s “Hearths of Hope” program (“Յոյսի Օճախներ”). This initiative builds homes and agricultural plots for displaced refugees affected by the Artsakh conflict.

An Armenian family who will benefit from the A.R.S. “Hearths of Hope” program

Thanks to the generous contributions of our community and the spirit of compassion that Oriort Hourig instilled in us all, a new home has been built in the village of Beniamin, located in the Shiraz Province, providing hope and stability for a family in need.

The void left by Oriort Hourig’s passing is immeasurable. Whether it was her commitment to the school’s Model United Nations program, her enthusiastic support at cross-country finish lines, or her passionate speeches on international relations, Oriort Hourig’s energy invigorated our school and all who had the privilege to know her.

Yet, more than her contributions, it is her kindness, her willingness to listen, the fierce confidence she inspired in her students, and her boundless love that we miss the most. We love you, Oriort, and not a day goes by without your memory. We would give the world to hear the word “Antipatik” echoing through the halls again.

Please visit the A.R.S. West website for more information about Hourig’s legacy and the “Hearths of Hope” program.

