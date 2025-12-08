Ecumenical Patriarch Departed for Geneva, Switzerland

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew departed on Sunday afternoon, 7 December 2025, for Geneva, where he will serve as the keynote speaker at the 12th International Academic Meeting on Orthodoxy and Judaism, titled “Holiness of Place, Holiness of Space.”

The Patriarch is accompanied at this interfaith gathering by its co-chair, Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, and Grand Archimandrite Iakovos.

Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi has been appointed as the Patriarch’s locum tenens during his absence.

Orthodox Times