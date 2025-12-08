Community Advocate and Human Rights Attorney Lenna Hovanessian Announces Bid for Nevada’s Clark County Commission

Hovanessian Says She will Focus on Increasing Job Opportunities, Expanding Reasonably Priced Housing Development, and Making Southern Nevada More Affordable

LAS VEGAS—Community advocate and human rights attorney Lenna Hovanessian announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Clark County Commission District F on December 3. Hovanessian announced her candidacy after witnessing the struggles of everyday Nevadans facing unaffordability, the high cost of living, exorbitant housing rental and sale prices, and lack of job growth opportunities.

“At a time when too many Nevadans are struggling to find job opportunities, being priced out of their homes and struggling to get by, we need to enact policies that will directly improve affordability for Nevada families and build a brighter future,” said Lenna Hovanessian.

“No Nevadans should be priced out of their community or denied their opportunity at success – we need leaders who fight for policies, job opportunities and infrastructure that benefit every Nevadan. As a Commissioner, I plan to invest in public school education, build more housing, improve healthcare and create the new jobs that Nevada families critically need. I am running to be a champion for Nevada families on the Clark County Commission,” she added.

Hovanessian came to America as a young child, fleeing a civil war that ripped her country apart and killed thousands of innocent civilians. She was determined to honor the sacrifices her parents made to take her to safety and start a new life, so Lenna committed herself to education. She earned her undergraduate degree from UCLA and entered Southwestern Law School inspired to fight the injustice, corruption and destruction that she witnessed in her youth.

For more than twenty years, Lenna has called Las Vegas home, raising her children here alongside her husband, Dr. Armen Hovanessian. Over the past decade, she has led state-wide efforts to improve the public school curriculum and co-drafted Nevada’s Holocaust and Armenian Genocide Education Bill, which became law in 2021. She has also worked at the federal level with Congressional leaders- including Representative Dina Titus—on drafting federal sanctions legislation addressing war crimes and political hostages.

As a mother, Lenna has advocated for more resources for students and teachers, and the need to hold CCSD accountable for the educational commitments they have made to families. Lenna is running for Clark County Commission because she has seen how Southern Nevada families are struggling with affordability and housing costs. She knows how high the grocery bills have risen, how hard it is to find a home you can afford to rent or buy, and how tough it has become to find a job. As a County Commissioner, she believes we need to fight for our community and deliver lower costs and more opportunities for families so that every Nevadan can have a better quality of life and a shot at the American Dream.

