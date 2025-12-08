Armenian community in Syria sees future with optimism under new administration

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

Minority rights, religious freedom protections both implemented following fall of Assad regime a year ago

Anadolu staff One year after the Dec. 8, 2024 fall of the Assad regime, Syria’s Armenian community is looking to the country’s future with hope following decisions by the new administration that guarantee minority rights and the freedom of expression and worship. Syria has been home to an ethnic Armenian population for more than a century, particularly in Aleppo, the capital Damascus, and the coastal city of Latakia. Before the long civil war, the Armenian population in Syria numbered approximately 100,000, but when the conflict began, most were forced to leave. But Armenians, a permanent part of Syria’s multicultural fabric, continue to actively participate in social and economic life during the country’s recovery process. The new administration established under Ahmed al-Sharaa’s leadership after the fall of the 61-year Baath regime took steps to guarantee freedom of expression and worship for minorities. Law enforcement agencies under the Interior Ministry placed the Shiite-populated towns of Nubl and Zahra in Aleppo under protection, while taking additional security measures in neighborhoods and churches where Druze live in Idlib and where Armenians reside in both Damascus and Aleppo. – ‘We’re all very happy and see beautiful things around us’ Vasken Sarkisyan, who lives in Aleppo, the country’s most populous city, said people are generally hopeful about the city’s reconstruction process. “We’re all very happy and see beautiful things around us,” he told Anadolu. “Inshallah (God willing), it will continue like this.” On relations between Türkiye and Syria, Sarkisyan emphasized the strong bond between the two neighbors. “Türkiye is our brother,” he said: “In addition, our relations with America, Europe, and Arab states are developing.” Pointing to Aleppo’s hardworking population, Sarkisyan said: “After past years, now and in the coming years, people will rebuild … People are behaving very well and in a spirit of fellowship.” On social harmony in the city, he said: “Here we don’t split people up into Arabs, Turks, Syrians, or Armenians. We will all work for our homeland, Syria.” – ‘No pressure on our worship’ Tavi Tovanesyan said daily life in Aleppo has returned to normal. “There is no pressure on our worship,” he said. He noted significant changes in the city from previous years, stating that electricity service has improved, fuel became more easily available, and business increased. Another Armenian living in Aleppo, Ebu Agop, noted positive developments in security and services over the past year. He said the lifting of sanctions on Syria is one of the people’s greatest expectations. Stating there is no pressure in daily life, Ebu Agop said the church congregation can continue to worship safely. He said anxieties from previous years disappeared with the new administration, adding that public services are better than before. – ‘No one harms us, we worship comfortably’ Nazariyet Astarciyan, who lives in Aleppo, noted that a recovery process began in social and economic life with the Assad regime’s fall. Stating that there is a recovery in electricity, gasoline, and diesel services, Astarciyan said the number of vehicles in the city rose but noted economic activities haven’t fully recovered yet. “No one harms us, we worship comfortably,” Astarciyan said, emphasizing that security measures are sufficient. Addressing Syrians who went abroad, Astarciyan said: “Our country needs to recover. Every day we are getting better. Inshallah, better days will come.” https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/armenian-community-in-syria-sees-future-with-optimism-under-new-administration/3764197