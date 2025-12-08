Archbishop of America: The Archdiocese is committed to Greece and to the people of Greece

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America welcomed Greece’s Deputy Prime Minister, Kostis Hatzidakis, to the Archdiocese headquarters on December 7, 2025.

During their open and sincere conversation, both expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect after many years and agreed to expand their relationship for the benefit of Greece and the Greek diaspora.

The Archbishop enthusiastically described the depth of devotion Greek Americans—including young people—have towards their ancestral homeland. He highlighted the success of folk dance and choral ministries across the United States, noting that thousands of young participants strengthen their ties to Greece through these programs and grow in their love for the Greek language and culture. He also emphasized the need to expand the number of Greek American schools to preserve language, heritage, and community among the youth.

Deputy Prime Minister Hatzidakis offered his assistance to the Archdiocese for any needs that may arise. The Archbishop reciprocated, reaffirming, “The Archdiocese is committed to Greece and to the people of Greece,” and noting that it will continue to provide financial assistance whenever necessary.

During the visit, the Archbishop presented gifts to the Deputy Prime Minister and his wife, Calliope: an icon, an Archdiocese brooch, and a cross for their son.

Mr. Hatzidakis is in the United States for official meetings and to attend REBRAIN Greece New York, an initiative of Greece offering a networking platform for Greek diaspora to discover promising job opportunities now available in Greece.

Photos by Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

Orthodox Times