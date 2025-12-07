Ecumenical Patriarch: The Pope’s visit is, in itself, a momentous occasion

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Saturday, 6 December 2025, presided over the Divine Liturgy for the feast of Saint Nicholas, Archbishop of Myra in Lycia and Wonderworker, at the festively celebrating church dedicated to him in Cibali, Constantinople. The church has been assigned for the pastoral care of the City’s Ukrainian community.

In his homily, the Ecumenical Patriarch referred to the recent visit of the Pope of Rome to the headquarters of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

“Following this tradition, we chose this sacred church as the place to assess the significance of that visit. Every visit of the Bishop of Rome to the See of the Archbishop of Constantinople – New Rome is, in itself, a momentous event.

When, moreover, it concerns the first journey of the new Pope outside Italy, and when it takes place with the presence and participation of the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa, together with official representatives of the other two Eastern Patriarchs, Antioch and Jerusalem, its historical weight becomes truly unparalleled.

We rejoice deeply, for the new Pope, just like his immediate predecessors, holds the same sincere intention concerning the great question of the unity of all. This he confirmed to us personally in both of his official addresses – at the Doxology upon his reception and during the Divine Liturgy on the feast of Saint Andrew – as well as during our private conversations.

Together with him, we shall move forward, preserving the truth of our faith without compromise. We need your prayers – all of you! Support us through them, so that we may support the Church, and so that we may support you, the people of God, ‘that all may be one,’ to the glory of our heavenly Father.

This historic event – which we were blessed to witness up close as a young deacon, alongside the Patriarchal Delegation sent specially to the Vatican – marked the beginning of the dialogue of love and truth. It abolished the symbol of the schism and raised love as the sign of reconciliation between the two sister Churches, thanks to the insight and openness of Pope Paul VI and Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras. May their memory be eternal and everlasting!”

The Ecumenical Patriarch next expressed his paternal appreciation and due praise for Bishop Adrianos of Halicarnassus, Overseer of the Fanar–Golden Horn District, “who works tirelessly for the pastoral and liturgical needs of this Community, which is the home of the Ukrainian-speaking faithful of our Most Holy Archdiocese.”

He also warmly congratulated and blessed the Community’s Priest-in-Charge, Archimandrite Methodios Volostsenko of the Ecumenical Throne, and thanked the Ecclesiastical Committee of the Community “for the zeal with which they labor for its upkeep and progress.”

Among those present were Metropolitan Ierotheos of Lemnos and Agios Efstratios, the Consul General of Ukraine in Constantinople, Roman Nedilskyi, together with his wife, members of the Ukrainian community, and pilgrims from abroad.

Great Vespers at the Church of Saint Nicholas in Hypsomathia

On the eve of the feast, Friday, 5 December, the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over Great Vespers at the celebrating Church of Saint Nicholas in Hypsomathia.

In his homily, he spoke about the life of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker, who took part in the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea. The 1700th anniversary of the Council’s convocation was recently commemorated jointly by the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Pope of Rome, the Patriarch of Alexandria, representatives of the Patriarchs of Antioch and Jerusalem, along with other Patriarchs of the Ancient Oriental Churches and delegates from various Christian denominations and organizations.

“It was a historic event, a tangible expression of the unity of Christians, for despite our divisions, old and new, we sent a resounding message to the ends of the earth, confessing together the same Creed of Nicaea–Constantinople: ‘Father, Son and Holy Spirit, the Trinity consubstantial and undivided,’” the Ecumenical Patriarch stressed in his address.

The Patriarch also congratulated Metropolitan Maximos of Selyvria, Overseer of the Hypsomathia District, “for his tireless zeal and moving dedication in the fulfilment of his duties,” as well as the Community’s Ecclesiastical Committee for its ongoing work.

Prior to this, the Ecumenical Patriarch had been greeted by Metropolitan Maximos and by the President of the Community’s Ecclesiastical Committee.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times