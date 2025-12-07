Armenian tennis player Aleksandra Korneyeva reaches the main draw of the prestigious Orange Bowl U16 tournament

Armenian tennis player Aleksandra Korneyeva has successfully passed the qualifying stage of one of the most significant junior tournaments in the world — the Orange Bowl U16, held annually in December in Florida under the auspices of the USTA. Demonstrating confident play and a high level of preparation, Aleksandra secured her place in the main draw of the prestigious competition.

Korneyeva earned three convincing victories in the qualifying round:

6:4, 6:3 — against an opponent from the USA

6:3, 6:0 — against an opponent from the USA

6:1, 3:6, 10:2 — against an opponent from Kazakhstan

Her victory in the decisive match was especially impressive, as Aleksandra showed strong mental resilience and dominated the super tie-break.

Orange Bowl — a tournament that shapes the future of world tennis

The Orange Bowl is one of the oldest and most prestigious junior tennis tournaments in the world, held for more than 75 years. Its status is proven by a long list of champions who later became global tennis stars, including:

Roger Federer

Carlos Alcaraz

Coco Gauff

Serena and Venus Williams

Andre Agassi

Daniil Medvedev

Björn Borg

and many others.

Even reaching the qualifying stage is a challenge: top junior players from dozens of countries travel to the USA, and the main draw is formed from high-level athletes in their age category. The tournament is also closely watched by NCAA recruiters and leading tennis academies, making a strong performance at the Orange Bowl a significant step in any young athlete’s career.

In June of this year, Aleksandra represented the Armenian national team at the Billie Jean King Cup team championship, where Armenia took third place. She is currently based and training in Florida, and her competition calendar includes tournaments across North and South America, as well as the Caribbean region.

https://sportaran.com/en/post/armyanskaya-tennisistka-aleksandra-korneeva-vyshla-v-osnovnuyu-setku-prestizhnogo-turnira-orange-bowl-u16/