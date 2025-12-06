Rev. Dr. Vahan Tootikian Authors His 51st Book

BY: REV. SEROP MEGERDITCHIAN

Recently the Armenian Heritage Committee of the Armenian Congregational Church of Greater Detroit published the latest work of the esteemed scholar, theologian, educator, and church leader Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian, entitled “Echoes of Mind and Soul / Մտքի եւ Հոգիի Արձագանգներ”.

This bilingual volume composed of 144 pages, features 21 articles in English and 15 in Armenian. In this collection of concise, focused, and inspirational essays, Rev. Dr. Tootikian imparts wisdom and insight gleaned from decades of personal experience and pastoral ministry. Each reflection is enriched with Scriptural depth, authentic illustrations, and occasionally, reflective and challenging questions that engage both mind and heart.

Once again, Rev. Dr. Tootikian demonstrates his rare ability as an acute observer of life and faithful interpreter of God’s Word. His writings reveal not only his intellectual depth but also his pastoral warmth and prophetic voice.

In “Echoes of Mind and Soul/Մտքի եւ Հոգիի Արձագանգներ”, Rev. Dr. Tootikian addresses a wide range of subjects—spiritual, religious, moral, political, social, and cultural. He writes about Christian discipleship, human values, patriotism, and the vital connection between faith and daily life. He also reflects on national observances, religious feasts, and Armenian traditions, inviting readers to rediscover their spiritual and cultural roots as testimonies of enduring faith and heritage.

Throughout this collection, Rev. Dr. Tootikian emphasizes that Christian faith is not a separate sphere of life—it is the guiding force that illuminates all areas of human existence. He firmly believes that Christian faith and Armenian identity are intertwined, each reinforcing the other and ensuring the survival and flourishing of the Armenian nation.

His strong faith, moral integrity, and deep love for Armenian culture are evident on every page. Rev. Dr. Tootikian embodies what it means to be both a devoted Armenian clergyman and a genuine Armenian patriot. He reminds us that the preservation of Armenian heritage and the defense of the Armenian Cause are inseparable tasks—mutually enriching and essential for the continuity of our people and faith. His writings invite the reader to consider not only how to preserve Armenian culture, but what it truly means to be Armenian in today’s world.

Rev. Dr. Tootikian has dedicated his 51st book to his beloved family and friends, who have faithfully supported his ministry throughout the years.

A widely recognized and distinguished Armenian scholar, Rev. Dr. Tootikian writes with warmth, clarity, and eloquence. Both in English and Armenian, his essays are compact, lucid, and profoundly inspirational.

On the publication of this milestone 51st book, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian and our deep gratitude for his lifetime of faithful service to God and His people. His unwavering faith, steadfast ministry, compassionate leadership, and tireless dedication have been a beacon of hope and strength to countless individuals within the Armenian Evangelical Community and beyond.

With reverence and joy, we honor Rev. Dr. Tootikian’s extraordinary life and enduring legacy—a life devoted to the glory of God and the enrichment of human souls. We highly recommend this book to the reading public and to all who seek spiritual insight, cultural reflection, and faithful inspiration.

Asbarez