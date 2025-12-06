Former “Voice”* activist detained in Armenia

Security forces in Armenia detained Vladimir Zhilinsky, the former coordinator of the Pskov-based “Golos”* movement, who arrived from Georgia. He was arrested in absentia in Russia on charges of failing to fulfill his duties as a foreign agent; a case of justifying terrorism has also been opened against him.

As reported by “Caucasian Knot,” the “Golos”* movement announced its dissolution due to the threat of criminal prosecution for any form of participation in its work and the termination of all projects, including the “Map of Election Violations.” The cessation of activities is due to the five-year prison term of the movement’s co-chair, Grigory Melkonyants, who was accused of collaborating with the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO)**. He pleads not guilty. The decision by “Golos”* to dissolve itself was motivated by concerns with protecting people from criminal prosecution, but election observation remains an important task for active citizens, according to the organization’s representative. Opportunities for independent election observation no longer exist, the political scientist asserts.

The “Golos”* movement is not affiliated with ENEMO, and the “Golos”* Association of the same name, which was an ENEMO member, was liquidated by the court in 2020, a year before ENEMO was declared an undesirable organization, Melkonyants’ associates previously stated.

Vladimir Zhilinsky*, who lives in Georgia, has been detained in Armenia. He is being held in the Nomberyan temporary detention facility pending the selection of a preventive measure. In Russia, a criminal case has been opened against him under Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code—justification of terrorism—with a prison sentence of up to seven years, lawyer Mikhail Benyash* reported today on his Telegram channel, citing Zhilinsky’s wife*.

Zhilinsky* himself wrote on his Telegram channel on November 5 that this was his second criminal case. Specifically, a publication in the Pskovskaya Gubernia newspaper, which Zhilinsky* reposted on February 22, 2024, stated that in January of that year, Zhilinsky was arrested in absentia by a court in Pskov for failing to perform the duties of a foreign agent. However, the criminal case against him was suspended due to his absence from Russia.

“Caucasian Knot” wrote that Kazan activist Mark Serov, who lives in Georgia, was detained on the Georgian-Armenian border on May 10. He was then released on his own recognizance. Serov is wanted in Russia for vandalism motivated by political hatred. The criminal prosecution was motivated by pacifist graffiti in an underground passage. While living in Georgia, Serov publicly condemned the actions of the Russian authorities in Ukraine, volunteered for Ukrainian organizations and foundations, and organized protests in Tbilisi. At the end of May, the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs allowed Serov to leave the country via the Georgian border. In recent years, Armenia has not extradited activists persecuted in their home country for their political views to Russia, analysts noted.

We have updated the apps on Android and IOS! We would be grateful for criticism and ideas for development both in Google Play/App Store and on KU pages in social networks. Without installing a VPN, you can read us on Telegram (in Dagestan, Chechnya and Ingushetia – with VPN). Using a VPN, you can continue reading “Caucasian Knot” on the website as usual, and on social networks: Facebook***, Instagram***, “VKontakte”, “Odnoklassniki” and X. You can watch the “Caucasian Knot” video on YouTube. Send messages on WhatsApp*** to +49 157 72317856, on Telegram to the same number, or write to @Caucasian_Knot.

are included in the register of foreign agents.

** is considered an undesirable organization in Russia.

*** Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) is banned in Russia.

https://www.eng.kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/70102