Mary Balian Releases New Song ‘Shnorhakalutyun’

BURBANK – Armenian Singer Mary Balian has released her latest song, “Shnorhakalutyun,” produced by Gilbert Hovsepian.

Balian has been recording and performing Armenian Christian music for nearly twenty years. She has previously released the albums Bashdenk and Hooysus Es, numerous other singles, including Armenian Christmas music, and is planning a new album release next year.

“Through my contemporary Armenian music ministry, I’ve had the opportunity to sing in Armenia and meet incredible believers all over the world. Time and time again, God has shown me where my heart’s desire and passion is—in serving the Armenian people and creating music to worship God in the Armenian language,” says Balian.

Balian graduated from UCLA, where she sang in the Awaken A Cappella group. (alongside performers like Sara Bareilles). She has had a heart for Armenian music ministry since she was a child. She grew up at United Armenian Congregational Church. She performed at AMAA Summer Camps in Armenia, where she shared and donated her music to hundreds of kids. In addition, she has performed in many venues and events in Los Angeles and in Armenia over the years.

Juggling full-time work as a school counselor, being a mom to her two daughters Lena and Lori with her husband Manny, and putting out new music every year, Balian is busy – and she is also working on various writing projects, in addition to the coming album. The nonprofit charity, Bashde, whose mission is to promote Armenian worship music, has also assisted Balian’s work over the years through the support of many individuals and churches.

“Shnorhakalutyun” and the rest of Mary Balian’s music is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and other streaming services. Her Instagram and YouTube Channel are @MaryBalianMusic. Visit her website more information.

Asbarez