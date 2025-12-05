Launch of ‘Diasporan Perspectives — The Gulbenkian Initiative on Armenian Issues’

BY: SEBOUH OSHAGAN

The new think tank “Diasporan Perspectives — The Gulbenkian Initiative on Armenian Issues” held a media briefing December fourth ahead of its December fifth launch at the UK branch of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in London.

The briefing was lead by Razmik Panossian, director of the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, and Vicken Cheterian, director of Diasporan Perspectives.

The initiative was born of the post-2020 Kharabagh war necessity for objective discourse on Armenian national issues. It aims to enrich the intellectual value of international Diasporan perspectives as vital for Armenian and global thought.

The initiative will commission, publish and disseminate policy-based, journalistic, cultural and academic research founded on ideas expressed in publications edited by Cheterian «44. Պարտութիւն. 2020-ի Արցախեան Պատերազմը` Իրողութիւններ Եւ Հետեւութիւններ» (“44. Lose. 2020’s Artsakhian War: Realities and Aftermaths”) and «Կոտրված վահան» (“Broken Shield”). These works are to be translated into English in the near future.

This virtual platform will act as an imperative convening space for leaders, policy makers and experts, while offering the Armenian Diaspora possibility to reclaim its own independent thinking on national issues.

Discussions, panels and research will be non-politicized, intended for Armenian and Diasporan audiences. An objective will be to pivot thought from the aftermath of Karabakh to Armenia’s contemporary issues of nationhood and sovereignty.

The initiative will extensively research the 13,000 opinions of diasporans collected from 2019 to 2022 in the Gulbenkian-backed Armenian Diaspora Survey and data from the Where do We Go Next research initiative on the 2020 war, which has shaped the theses of Cheterian’s publications.

The event marking the launch of Diasporan Perspectives will be opened by the President of the Foundation, Professor António Feijó, followed by a special panel discussion with Panossian, Cheterian, and Armine Ishkanian.

It will be held in English and live-streamed at 8:30 a.m. P.S.T.

Asbarez