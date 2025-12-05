Khachkar Studios Allocates $10 Million for Armenian Parishioners in the Eastern Diocese

Khachkar Studios, a philanthropic organization dedicated to revitalizing Judeo-Christian communities, has announced a substantial investment for Armenian churches across the Eastern United States. The group is directing $10 million to go directly to the “Faithful,” its term for regular attendees of Armenian parishes in the Eastern Diocese.

The investment is part of an unprecedented $100 million initiative aimed at boosting church attendance and improving financial discipline across Armenian parishes. The launch follows two years of research examining attendance trends and governance practices within the Armenian Christian community. The findings reveal a stark reality: only 3 percent of U.S. Armenians attend church regularly, far below common assumptions.

With parishes in cities such as Detroit, Chicago, Boston, and New York serving as cultural and spiritual hubs, the targeted investment aims to support grassroots renewal. Khachkar Studios plans to offer up to $500,000 to parishes or individuals who collaborate with its Biblically inspired “Framework” to improve attendance and strengthen Social Return on Investment. The current median SROI is 3.7x, while the organization aims to raise it to 7.0x over the coming years.

To help guide this transformation, Khachkar Studios has released a collection of public analyses evaluating Eastern Diocese finances, governance structures, and transparency practices. These materials outline both areas of commendable progress and opportunities for improvement.

The organization is also launching an extensive media education effort across Armenian and major American news outlets, highlighting the benefits of financial transparency and data-driven decision-making in parish life. The outreach is intended to inspire renewed engagement—particularly among younger members of the diaspora.

Local parish leaders say the initiative could be a turning point for communities facing declining participation and financial strain. By channeling resources directly to active parishioners and their local churches, many hope this support will help strengthen programs, modernize operations, and make church involvement more accessible.

With demographic shifts and assimilation pressures challenging the vitality of Armenian parishes across the region, Khachkar Studios’ investment arrives at a crucial moment. Whether the initiative succeeds will depend on how effectively parishes activate their communities in response to this unprecedented support.

