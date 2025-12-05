Archbishop of America met with Greece’s former PM Alexis Tsipras

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America met with former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the latter’s office in Athens for a cordial discussion.

The meeting offered an opportunity to reflect on the period during which their respective tenures as Archbishop of America and Prime Minister of Greece overlapped.

Over the course of their conversation, they exchanged views on Greek–American relations, key issues concerning the Greek-American community, and the ongoing effort to safeguard religious freedom worldwide. They also touched on political developments, with particular attention to the challenges and responsibilities facing democratic societies in an era of rapid change and polarization.

Both sides underscored the pivotal role of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America in promoting the Hellenism of America through its pastoral, educational, and public witness, while also helping to strengthen the ties between Greece and the United States.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mr. Tsipras presented the Archbishop with a signed copy of his recent book.

Orthodox Times