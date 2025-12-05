Archbishop of Albania: Byzantine heritage shaped the spiritual and cultural identity of our people

At the opening of the First International Scientific Conference, “Albania in the Byzantine Period,” held in Tirana on 5–6 December 2025, Archbishop Ioannis of Albania delivered a greeting address highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the event.

Addressing scholars, academics, and international guests, the Archbishop began by expressing his deep appreciation for the initiative: “With profound spiritual joy, I greet this distinguished scientific undertaking, organized by the Academy of Sciences of Albania, the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania, the University of Tirana, the National Archives, and the Albanian Association for Byzantine Studies.”

He emphasized that the conference marks an important milestone: “This First International Scientific Conference represents a significant step in the study of our shared heritage.”

Turning to the theme, “Albania in the Byzantine Period,” Archbishop Ioannis underscored its importance: “The chosen theme is of exceptional relevance, for the presentations of this conference will offer a remarkable source of information about the history and culture of our country during a historical period that is not widely known.”

He noted that the careful study and promotion of Albania’s Byzantine heritage strengthens national identity and historical memory: “Promoting our rich heritage also helps preserve our identity, our testimony to the presence of civilization and culture in this land, and our historical memory.”

In his address, the Archbishop highlighted the deeper meaning of Byzantine legacy for Albania and the wider region: “Byzantium was not merely a political empire – it was an entire civilization that shaped the spiritual, cultural, and artistic identity of the Balkan peoples.”

He stressed that this heritage profoundly influenced the formation of Albanian society: “This centuries-old heritage left an indelible mark on the psycho-cultural formation of our people. Without understanding the psychological and cultural condition of a nation, it becomes difficult to fully comprehend its historical events.”

The Archbishop reminded the audience that Albania’s ancestors were not passive recipients of Byzantine culture: “Our forebears were not simply passive receivers but active contributors. It is enough to mention John Koukouzelis, son of Durrës, who became the great reformer of Byzantine music and an honor to the entire Church.”

Reflecting on the role of the Church throughout history, Archbishop Ioannis said: “The Church in Albanian lands has historically been a bridge between East and West, between past and present, and between faith and culture.”

He highlighted the spiritual continuity preserved in manuscripts, frescoes, and monastic life: “Our ancient codices, our Byzantine frescoes, our millennia-old monasteries — all testify to an unbroken spiritual continuity that transcends political changes.”

The Archbishop offered an overview of the Church’s work since the end of the communist period: “Today, after decades of isolation and persecution, the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania continues this historic mission. More than 150 churches and monasteries have been restored, the Byzantine musical tradition is being revived, and the younger generation is rediscovering the spiritual treasures of their ancestors.”

He cited as an example the Church’s renowned choir: “Our choir ‘St. John Koukouzelis’ symbolizes this living connection with tradition.”

Archbishop Ioannis emphasized the natural partnership between scholarly research and the Church: “Cooperation between science and the Church is not new — from the time of the Fathers, faith and reason have walked side by side.”

He affirmed the Church’s commitment to supporting academic research: “Our Church remains ready to contribute with its archives, manuscripts, and expertise to the study of this crucial historical period.”

He concluded his address with a hope for the long-term impact of the conference: “We hope that the proceedings of this conference will shed new light on our shared history and inspire future generations.”

