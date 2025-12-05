Archbishop Elpidophoros of America awarded Honorary Doctorate by the University of Patras

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was conferred an honorary doctorate by the Department of Management Science and Technology of the University of Patras during a ceremony held today in the “Odysseas Elytis” ceremonial hall.

With this honor, the University of Patras sought to recognize “the multifaceted and longstanding contribution of the Archbishop of America to the spiritual, social, and philanthropic spheres, as well as his efforts in promoting the values of faith, peace, education, and dialogue among peoples and cultures.”

The ceremony opened with the address of the University’s Rector, Professor Christos Bouras, followed by greetings from the Dean of the School of Economics and Business Administration, Professor Konstantinos Kounetas, and the Chair of the Department of Management Science and Technology, Professor Ira Antonopoulou.

Associate Professor Niki Georgiadou presented the life and work of Archbishop Elpidophoros before he was formally invested with the academic insignia and received an honorary plaque.

In his acceptance speech, Archbishop Elpidophoros said: “I feel great joy and honor to receive this title from such a distinguished university, which brings honor to Greece in academic forums worldwide.”

He added: “As a professor of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, I deeply appreciate the impressive progress of the University of Patras, which is advancing at a rapid pace. For such an institution to bestow upon my humble self the title of honorary doctor is a truly profound honor.”

The Archbishop also extended his gratitude to the Rectorate, the Faculty, and the Department for nominating him, as well as to Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Patras, whom he described as an esteemed hierarch of the Church of Greece.

He highlighted the importance of Patras as a gateway city: “The University and the Church give this city a special tone and value. Patras is not only a port open to the world but also open in spirit — through its University, its academic life, and its Church. It is a city that embraces the world and welcomes all cultures with love and hospitality, in accordance with our Orthodox faith and Greek tradition. We Greeks have shown the world through our history what love, hospitality, acceptance, and respect for every person truly mean.”

The ceremony concluded with a musical performance by the Byzantine choir of the Polyphonic Choir of Patras.

Orthodox Times