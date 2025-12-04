Mirzoyan called on civil society representatives in Armenia and Azerbaijan to “engage in dialogue and patience to build trust”

YEREVAN, December 3. /ARKA/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that today, in the South Caucasus, they are no longer simply discussing the possibility of peace, but are talking about an established peace.

Speaking at the opening of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum summit in Brussels, Mirzoyan noted that Armenia has long stated that our region needs sustainable peace.

“For many years, we have faced mistrust and serious challenges. Nevertheless, the Armenian government remained steadfast in its conviction that the only guarantee of the country’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity, and the well-being of its citizens is peaceful coexistence with its neighbors. The signing of the Washington Declaration of Peace and the initialing of the peace treaty were historic milestones on this path,” the minister emphasized.

As Mirzoyan noted, peace is not simply the absence of war, but dialogue and patience in building trust.

“And now, in this context, I want to call on civil society representatives in Armenia and Azerbaijan to be guided by this new reality. Governments can sign agreements, but societies build trust. Civil society is capable of establishing connections between people who cannot create agreements.

Governments can organize meetings, but that’s where our authority ends. Everything else—real dialogue and reconciliation—is in your hands,” the Armenian Foreign Minister stated.

In this regard, he happily pointed to the recent bilateral direct dialogues between civil society representatives of the two countries, in Yerevan and Baku, respectively.

