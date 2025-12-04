In 2025, Armenian weightlifters won 91 medals, but the statistics raise questions

The Secretary General of the Armenian Weightlifting Federation, Samvel Gasparyan, reported that in 2025 Armenian weightlifters won 91 medals at major international tournaments. According to him, the national team earned 41 gold, 28 silver and 22 bronze medals.

However, our calculation of Armenia’s results at the 2025 World and European Championships shows different figures. According to the official results of international competitions, the weightlifters won 83 medals, and the discrepancy is likely due to the federation including Armenia’s eight medals from the World Para Powerlifting Championships in the total count.

Results of Armenia’s national weightlifting team in 2025

European Championships U23 & U20

– 20 gold

– 10 silver

– 9 bronze

Team place: 1 (overall)

World Championships 2025 (senior)

– 3 gold

– 1 silver

– 1 bronze

Team place: 3 (overall)

European Championships U17

– 6 gold

– 3 silver

– 4 bronze

Team place: 1

World Championships U20

– 1 gold

– 1 silver

Team place: 10 (women’s team)

World Championships U17

– 4 gold

– 1 silver

– 1 bronze

Team place: 1 (men’s team)

European Championships 2025 (senior)

– 7 gold

– 7 silver

– 4 bronze

Team place: 1 by points among men and women, 3rd by total medals

Armenia did not participate in the European U15 Championships.

Season highlights and issues

Despite several setbacks, 2025 was a successful year for Armenian weightlifting. The national team took first place in both men’s and women’s categories at the European Championships, and Varazdat Lalayan became the senior world champion. Armenian athletes also secured world titles in youth categories.

According to Samvel Gasparyan, the reduction in the total medal count compared to previous years was partly due to the decrease in the number of weight categories from 10 to 8.

He emphasized that the year was challenging: athletes made mistakes at several tournaments, and some finished without a result. Because of inconsistent performances, changes were made to the coaching staff.

Hakob Pilosyan became the new head coach of the Armenian men’s senior national team, while Pashik Alaverdyan left the team.

https://sportaran.com/en/post/v-2025-godu-armyanskie-tyazheloatlety-zavoevali-91-medal-no-statistika-vyzyvaet-voprosy/