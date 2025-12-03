Promotions in the Patriarchal Court

Yesterday, 2 December 2025, immediately after the formal election announcement (Mega Minima) of the Metropolitan-Elect Gregory of Ankara, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received the Patriarchal Court in audience and announced the following promotions of its clergy, in recognition of their devoted service:

a) He promoted the current Third Deacon, Barnabas, to the position of Second Deacon.

b) He elevated the Deacon of the Rank, Epiphanios Kamianovych, to Third Deacon.

c) He appointed the Patriarchal Deacon, Anatolios Doxastakis, as Deacon of the Rank.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times