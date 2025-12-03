Photography of Ancient Armenia Featured in New 2026 Wall Calendar

A selection of photographs from the illustrated history book, “The Armenian Highland” have been published in a newly released 2026 wall calendar.

The calendar features 18 color photographs from Artsakh, Ani, Van, Kars, Kharpert, and today’s Republic of Armenia, as well as a scene from the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem. Maps of ancient Armenia and of the Armenian Highland are also included.

The photographs are by Matthew Karanian, the author of several popular books about Armenia, including “The Armenian Highland,” and “Historic Armenia After 100 Years.”

“The photographs celebrate the history of the Armenian nation,” said Karanian. Many of the images depict ancient scenes that are outside today’s Republic of Armenia. This is because “most of historic Armenia is currently located outside of today’s Armenian Republic,” he said.

Nevertheless, he adds, “every image depicts an important part of ancient Armenian culture and history,” including the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem.

The 2026 Ancient Armenia wall calendar is available on the Historic Armenia Book website for the online discounted price of $24.95 with free shipping within the U.S. The calendar measures 12 x 18 inches, and covers the thirteen month period from December 2025 through December 2026.

Mail orders are also accepted. A check for $25.95 may be mailed to Stone Garden Press, PO Box 943, Pasadena, CA 91102.

Asbarez