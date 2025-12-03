Isfahan’s Vank Cathedral draws 500,000 visitors annually, Armenian council member says

TEHRAN – About 500,000 people visit Vank Cathedral in the Armenian district of [New] Jolfa in Isfahan each year, a member of the Armenian Caliphate Council of Isfahan said on Wednesday.

Narbeh Zharden Davoud told IRNA the figures show strong tourist interest in the cultural and religious attractions of the historic Jolfa neighborhood. He said Bethlehem Church and the Armenian Music Museum rank next after Vank Cathedral among the area’s most visited sites.

Davoud said authorities and local stakeholders aim to promote Jolfa as a complete tourism destination within Isfahan. He said efforts include introducing visitors to religious sites such as Vank and Bethlehem churches as well as the district’s historical centers, guesthouses and handicraft workshops.

He referred to a “Jolfa Walk” program launched several years ago. The walking route covers churches, museums, accommodation centres and handicraft venues. Davoud said daily tours have been offered since last year and present the cultural, social and culinary features of the district.

He said the objective is to encourage tourists to stay at least one full day in Jolfa to experience its attractions and services.

Davoud said private-sector investment in the district is increasing. He said two hotels have been established over the past three years and new hotel and guesthouse projects are underway.

An 80-room hotel is under construction and expected to be completed within two years, he said. Another hotel is being developed under the supervision of the Armenian caliphate council. Some facilities will operate as boutique hotels, and restored Armenian historical houses will be converted into special accommodation units, he added.

According to sources, Armenian families were relocated to Iran in 1614 by the order of Safavid ruler Shah Abbas I and settled south of the Zayandeh-Rud River. The size of the Jolfa quarter expanded during the reign of Shah Abbas II, who was the seventh Shah of Safavid Iran, ruling from 1642 to 1666.

Once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy, Isfahan remains one of Iran’s most prominent tourist destinations. It is renowned for its breathtaking Islamic architecture, including stunning mosques, palaces, and bazaars. Visitors can explore Persian gardens and walk along the city’s tree-lined boulevards, soaking in the beauty and history at every turn. The city’s architectural marvels, such as Naghsh-e Jahan Square—one of the largest squares in the world—make it a jewel of town planning.

Isfahan is known as “Nesf-e-Jahan,” or “half the world,” symbolizing its historic significance. The Zayandeh-Rood River, often called the city’s “life-giving river,” adds to the city’s natural beauty, enhancing its allure for tourists.

