Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate convened today

The Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate convened on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, for its regular monthly session under the presidency of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. During the meeting, the Synod reviewed all items on the agenda and issued the necessary decisions.

Upon the recommendation of the Ecumenical Patriarch, Metropolitan Irenaios of Lampi, Syvritos, and Sfakia was elected the new Metropolitan of Moschonisia.

At the conclusion of the session, the Ecumenical Patriarch and Elder Metropolitan of Chalcedon Emmanuel exchanged their traditional festal greetings ahead of the Holy Days of the Christmas season.

Orthodox Times