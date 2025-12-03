Halki at the center of the meeting between Elpidophoros and the Greek PM

The reopening of the Halki Theological School was at the center of the meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

The two met at the Maximos Mansion in a warm and cordial atmosphere, thereby confirming what the Archbishop of America said in a recent interview: that relations with the Maximos Mansion have improved.

Among other topics, Archbishop Elpidophoros spoke with the Prime Minister about his recent trip to Constantinople, where he participated in events commemorating the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council and Pope Leo’s visit to the city. They also discussed the possibility of reopening the Halki Theological School.

Earlier, Archbishop Elpidophoros was received by the President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Tasoulas. During their meeting, Archbishop Elpidophoros briefed the president on the current situation and affairs of the Archdiocese of America.

The president emphasized that the Greek state supports the archdiocese and its multifaceted work, which includes spiritual, humanitarian, and educational initiatives. These initiatives aim to preserve the Greek Orthodox tradition within the Greek diaspora.

Shortly thereafter, the Archbishop of America visited the Archdiocese of Athens, where he met with Archbishop Ieronymos.

During their 30-minute meeting, they discussed issues concerning the Greek diaspora and the pivotal role of the Archdiocese of America in preserving and strengthening the bonds between the Omogenia and the Motherland.

As Archbishop Ieronymos emphasized, his friendship and collaboration with the Archbishop of America are deeply rooted and have a long history. Archbishop Elpidophoros himself occupies a distinguished and well-deserved position through which he can, and does, support Hellenism in many exemplary ways. The Archbishop of America is the natural leader of the Greek diaspora, Archbishop Ieronymos noted.

“We are truly grateful for your service,” said Archbishop Ieronymos, “both to our Ecumenical Patriarchate—the church we deeply respect and love—and to our omogenia in America.”

Archbishop Ieronymos also congratulated Archbishop Elpidophoros on being named an honorary doctor by the Department of Management Science and Technology at the University of Patras. The honor will be conferred on Friday, December 5, at 12:00 p.m. at the university’s Conference and Cultural Center.

The Archbishop of America spoke about the historic moments experienced by Christianity in recent days, both in Nicaea, Bithynia, and Constantinople. These moments include the recitation of the Creed without the Filioque and the Joint Declaration signed by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Pope Leo XIV at the Phanar.

Finally, the Archbishop of America thanked His Beatitude for the warm welcome and expressed his hope that he would one day have the joy and opportunity to welcome him to New York.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times