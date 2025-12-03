Greek Minister of Tourism visits the Ecumenical Patriarchate

At the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the Phanar, Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni was received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Minister conveyed her deep respect — both personally and on behalf of the Hellenic State — for the spiritual and cultural contribution of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, highlighting its enduring role in promoting dialogue, peace, and intercultural understanding.

During their meeting, Minister Kefalogianni discussed with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew matters related to the advancement of religious and pilgrimage tourism in Greece, as well as potential areas of cooperation in promoting internationally significant monuments, routes, and sites of spiritual and historical importance.

She also emphasized the Ministry’s intention to strengthen initiatives that highlight Greece’s Orthodox religious and cultural heritage, as part of the national strategy for sustainable and high-quality tourism development.

Photos: EUROKINISSI

Orthodox Times