Government Releases Artsakh Peace Plans

The Armenian government on Tuesday publicized past proposal to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict mainly proposed and discussed by the OSCE Minsk Group, whose mandate officially ended on Monday.

The documents publicized on the government’s official website also include the latest proposal from 2019, which was reportedly rejected by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ahead of the 2020 War.

Opposition forces contend that Pashinyan’s rejection of the plan led to the bloody 2020 War. Pashinyan also did not publicize his reasoning for rejecting the proposal as he had pledged to do earlier. The prime minister has claimed that the 2019 proposal, as well as all the other documents advance by the Minsk Group co-chairing countries called for Azerbaijani control over Karabakh.

Nothing new has emerged from Tuesday disclosure of the documents. Most of the documents, which were based on the so-called Madrid Principles, called for the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the seven territories liberated during Artsakh forces—either at once or incrementally—as well as holding of a referendum to decide the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

This draft framework agreement upheld the Karabakh Armenians’ right to self-determination.

The United States, French and Russian co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group presented the conflicting sides with an updated version of the proposed peace deal in 2019. After repeated denials, Pashinyan reluctantly acknowledged this fact in February this year.

The prime minister also effectively admitted in August that he rejected that plan. He said its implementation would have led to the “loss of Armenia’s independence and statehood.”

In an explanatory note released later on Tuesday, Pashinyan’s office claimed that the “supposed referendum would take place not in Karabakh but in all of Azerbaijan.”

However, the 2019 plan published by it speaks of a “free expression of the will of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population” the results of which would be legally binding for all parties. It also makes clear that “the wording of the question or questions put to the vote will not be limited in any way,” meaning that the Karabakh Armenians would be able to vote for secession from Azerbaijan or unification with Armenia.

In its explanatory note, Pashinyan’s office went to great lengths to suggest that the concepts of self-determination and sovereignty for Artsakh and its people never stipulated independence, but rather a status under Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan office said that the formulations show that “even the concept of ‘self-determination’ has been mythologized among us, because in the perception of the international community, the right to self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh meant ‘self-government’ within Azerbaijan. Not autonomy, but self-government. This is also an important difference.”

Opposition forces were quick to criticize Pashinyan and his government, some claiming that the prime minister has lied to the people.

Gegham Manukyan, a leading lawmaker from the Armenia factions, said in a Facebook live post that Pashinyan is once again misleading the public by selectively publishing documents related to the Artsakh negotiations. According to Manukyan, Pashinyan’s latest disclosure, presented as an act of transparency, was instead another deliberate attempt to manipulate public opinion.

“All the documents make it clear that Artsakh was going to be Armenian,” Manukyan emphasized. “Yet in 2019 Pashinyan rejected a viable proposal. In 2020, again in 2022, and ultimately in 2023, Artsakh was stripped of its Armenian identity under these very authorities.”

