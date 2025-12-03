EU, Armenia Adopt New Strategic Agenda to ‘Deepen Partnership’

The European Union Armenia on Tuesday adopted a new Strategic Agenda for the EU-Armenia Partnership, “marking a significant step forward in the deepening of political, economic and sectoral cooperation between the two partners,” an official statement about the partnership said.

The document signed by the EU’s foreign policy chief Kata Kallas and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Brussels on Tuesday replaces the 2017 Partnership Priorities, “setting out a more ambitious and comprehensive framework for joint action.”

As part of that support, Kallas announced a €15 million package aimed at sustaining peace and strengthening Armenia’s resilience. The funding will cover demining training and equipment as well as regional confidence-building initiatives.

“Building on the foundations of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, the Strategic Agenda charts a shared vision for the coming years and responds to Armenia’s expressed ambition to strengthen ties with the European Union. It reflects the enhanced momentum in bilateral relations and covers a wide range of areas, including democracy and rule of law, justice reform, human rights, socio-economic development, connectivity, energy security, digital transformation, trade diversification, and new cooperation on security and defense,” the announcement said.

“Connectivity is a central pillar of the document, highlighting joint efforts to enhance transport, digital and energy links between Armenia, the region and the EU. The Agenda emphasizes strategic investments under the Global Gateway and support for initiatives such as the “Crossroads of Peace” to improve regional interconnections, boost economic resilience and open new opportunities for trade and mobility,” the official announcement added.

The new document is said to be designed to deliver “tangible benefits for citizens and support Armenia’s resilience in the face of a challenging regional environment. It reaffirms the EU’s strong commitment to supporting Armenia’s reform agenda, including through technical and financial assistance”

“The Strategic Agenda also underscores the importance of mobility, notably through the ongoing visa liberalization dialogue, as well as support for the social and economic inclusion of displaced Karabakh Armenians. It strengthens cooperation in the fields of security, crisis management, hybrid threats and cyber resilience, while maintaining the EU’s full support for efforts towards lasting peace in the region,” the document stressed.

“By defining clear priorities and a structured approach to implementation and monitoring, the new Strategic Agenda provides a renewed and forward-looking framework for EU-Armenia relations. It confirms the EU’s readiness to work closely with Armenia, its civil society and international partners to advance shared values, promote stability and prosperity, and deliver concrete results for citizens on both sides,” the EU announcement said.

The European Union and Armenia have adopted a new strategic agenda aimed at deepening cooperation across key sectors, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced in Brussels following the meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council.

Speaking alongside Mirzoyan ahead of the signing the agreement, Kallas said EU-Armenia cooperation “is only getting better with age,” highlighting progress in areas ranging from democratic reforms to security and economic modernization.

According to Kallas, the newly adopted agenda reflects “a shared ambition” to expand joint work in strengthening the rule of law, modernizing Armenia’s economy, and advancing discussions on visa liberalization. Security cooperation will also feature prominently.

Kallas confirmed that Mirzoyan will return to Brussels in December to meet with the 27 EU foreign ministers. That meeting will focus on bolstering Armenia’s resilience and ensuring electoral integrity ahead of the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

“2025 has been a pivotal year for EU-Armenia relations,” she said. “The initialization of the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan in August was a real breakthrough,” noting that the deal effectively ended years of conflict between the two countries. “You have the European Union’s full support.”

Asbarez