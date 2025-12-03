Egyptian-Armenian Scholar George Noubar Joins Federation of Industries

By Ahmad El-Assasy

Egypt’s Federation of Industries has undergone a new wave of appointments following recent decisions by Minister of Industry Kamel El-Wazir to restructure the membership of several industrial chambers. The changes are designed to strengthen the role of experienced professionals and support ongoing development plans across the country’s industrial sector. The latest appointments continue a wider reorganisation of chamber boards to meet current economic needs and boost the competitiveness of key industries.

Among the notable updates is the restructuring of the Chamber of Printing and Packaging, which now includes Ashraf Abdel-Ghaffar representing the Amiriya Printing House, Dr George Noubar from the Faculty of Applied Arts at Badr University, and Mohamed Khaled from Silopack. The move reflects the ministry’s growing focus on the printing and packaging sector, one of the country’s fastest-evolving industries thanks to rapid advances in production and digital technologies.

Dr George Noubar Simonyan, an Egyptian of Armenian descent, stands out as one of the most prominent new appointees. Widely regarded as a pioneering academic and industrial expert, he is the first professor of electronic printing in Egypt. Dr Noubar previously chaired the Department of Printing, Publishing and Packaging at the Faculty of Applied Arts, Helwan University, later serving as dean of both the same faculty and the Faculty of Design and Creative Arts at Ahram Canadian University.

Holding a PhD from the UK since 1997, he has contributed extensively to the development of modern printing technologies and digital production methods—areas that align with the Ministry of Industry’s vision for expanding technological innovation and driving digital transformation across Egypt’s manufacturing sectors.

The latest appointments underscore the government’s strategy to inject specialised expertise into industrial governance, aiming to accelerate growth, modernise production, and support Egypt’s broader industrial transformation agenda.

https://see.news/egyptian-armenian-scholar-george-noubar-joins-federation-of-industries